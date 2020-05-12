Trump's incompetence imposed pressure on American nurses, Iran says

Mousavi tweeted that today is Nurses Day. "Amid COVID19, we are all indebted to sacrifice of hero nurses in Iran & across the globe risking their lives to save ours."

He added that the risk is particularly noticed in US where Trump government's incompetence has imposed intolerable burden on frontline nurses, with insufficient equipment.

Since global emergence of the coronavirus, 1,385,893 people in the United States have contracted the virus and 81,796 people have died of the disease.

US President Donald Trump is under heavy criticism in the country because of the failure to respond on time and in a proper manner.

