Official: COVID-19 kills 48 more in Iran

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.
3266**1424
Tehran, May 12, IRNA – Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour stated on Tuesday that 88,357 people out of a total of 110,767 infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived while 6,733 have lost their lives.
Jahanpour pointed out that 1,481 new infected cases have been detected and 48 others have lost their lives since yesterday (Monday).
