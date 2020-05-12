Coronavirus reaches containment phase in many parts of Iran, health minister says

Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday: "We have reached a better situation in the whole country. In the first days, I announced that we have three phases, the disease management phase, then the control phase, and then the disease containment phase. Collaborative devices have achieved this success."

He added that "my request to the people is to really observe" the rules.

Namaki noted that in some provinces in Iran, where a certain amount of social distance was not observed and people thought that everything is normal, we faced many problems.

"The biggest strategic mistake is to think that coronavirus is the sum and the whole situation, we may return to bad situations at any moment, and this is a dangerous and deadly phenomenon for us, which sacrifices this great honor for carelessness," the Iranian health minister further said.

