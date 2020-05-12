Iran's parliament passes bill to confront Zionist regime's plots

The bill with 43 votes in favor and no "No" votes includes 14 articles which have predicted measures to be taken against the regime's anti-peacel acts, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zolnouri said during an open session in Tehran this morning.

The Zionist regime of Israel is trying to misuse the current situation- created after the coronavirus pandemic since Dec 2019 worldwide- that as it thought in vain has created an opportunity for it to think about damaging "our national interests" while all today have been involved in their internal affairs to deal with the deadly virus, the senior lawmaker said.

Approval of such a bill will surely benefit the nation and will be in line with serving the country, he added.

After the bill was passed, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani called on the related commission in the parliament to review the bill as soon as possible to prepare it for the next week parliament's agenda.

To follow up implementation of the anti-Zionist regime plan, a committee will be formed to present report on the process of implementation every three months.

Ministry of Intelligence is responsible for holding the related meetings on the issue.

