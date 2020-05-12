Russia proposes arms delivery to Iran on consent of UNSC  

Restrictions on the supply of 7 categories of weapons to Iran will expire on October 18, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Although there is no reason for revising the provisions related to Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, US is trying by all means to extend these sanctions, he added.

Hot debates are expected to be held in the UNSC in this regard, he noted.

Ulyanov went on to say that arms embargo on Iran has once again been put on international community’s agenda.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message said Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is part of UNSCR 2231 and advised US secretary of state to read the resolution.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has recently claimed that the US is still a participant to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and can request an extension of Iran’s arms embargo based on the Article 11 of the Resolution.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

Russia, China, as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have made clear that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. They reiterated that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish