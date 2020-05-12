Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 12

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani expresses unwavering support for new Iraqi government

President Hassan Rouhani on Monday gave assurances to Iraq’s new prime minister that Tehran will stand by the government in Baghdad.

- Zarif: Iran, Afghanistan to jointly investigate border incident

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday Tehran and Kabul are set to conduct a joint investigation into a border incident which has claimed the lives of several Afghan migrants.

- Rouhani calls for Iran-Kuwait cooperation on fighting coronavirus

President Hassan Rouhani in a letter to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah called for cooperation between the two neighboring countries on fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Trump culpable in deaths of Americans: Chomsky

U.S. President Donald is culpable in the deaths of thousands of Americans by using the coronavirus pandemic to boost his electoral prospects and line the pockets of big business, Prof Noam Chomsky has said.

- Saudi Arabia to impose ‘painful’ austerity measures

Saudi Arabia will triple its value added tax rate and suspend a cost-of-living allowance for state employees, the kingdom’s finance minister said on Monday, seeking to shore up finances hit hard by low oil prices and a coronavirus-driven slowdown.

- ‘Iran enjoys necessary infrastructure to host AFC Asian Cup 2027’

The CEO of Development and Maintenance of Sports Facilities of Iran Hassan Karimi says the country enjoys the necessary infrastructure to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2027.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Willem Floor’s book on history of bread in Iran published in Persian

A new Persian translation of Dutch Iranologist Willem Marius Floor’s book “History of Bread in Iran” by Saba Karkhizan has been published in Persian.

- Ivankovic breaks silence on World Cup controversy

Ex-Iran national football team coach Branko Ivankovic opened up about incidents which happened at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

- Rouhani talks to Kadhimi on phone, says Iran will stand beside Iraqis

In a phone conversation with new Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran will stand beside the Iraqi government and people.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Forex and gold prices soar in Tehran market

Currency prices shot up again on Monday in Tehran as bank-affiliated moneychangers tagged the US dollar at 165,000 rials -- the highest in the past 20 months. Cold coin prices also increased by another 1.3 million rials to hit an all-time high of 70 million rials ($424).

- Khuzestan curbs return as covid-19 cases climb

The resurgence of the novel coronavirus in southwest Iran has forced authorities to reintroduce stringent measures, warning that other regions could follow if social distancing rules are ignored.

- CBI data: Interbank rate declines to 18.9%

Interest rates for interbank lending dropped 3.9% in the last fiscal year (March 2019-20) compared to the year before, according to Central Bank of Iran data.

