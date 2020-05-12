Iran rejects US claims over Tehran's delay in prisoner swap

"Stop talking rubbish! Since Sep2018, @JZarif has put 'universal prisoners swap' on the table, urged US to act responsibly abt the Iranian HOSTAGES in US & elsewhere. Your regime has reacted callously & risked their lives," Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"World is watching your action, not your word. Let our citizens go!," he added.

Mousavi made the remarks in reaction to Acting Director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli who said: "@JZarif, after months of stalling @DHSgov as we have been trying to return Sirous Asgari, you suddenly woke up one day recently and say you actually want him back. You SAY you want all of your citizens back."

"We have 11 of your citizens who are illegal aliens and we have been trying to return to your country. You suddenly SAY you want them back, so how about you send a charter plane over and we’ll return all 11 at once?," he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said prisoner swap between Iran and the US has no problem and "we do not need holding negotiations", adding that prisoner swap will be made with coordination of US’ Interests Section in Tehran.

Referring to Sirus Asgari, Iranian scientist who was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and was infected with COVID-19 in prison, Zarif said he has been exonerated and will return to Iran if his COVID19 test is negative.

He added that Asgari has been released but he has problem for living in the United States.

Asgari is a professor of metallurgy at Sharif University, Tehran, who was detained in the US and has been kept in Alexandria prison since March 10 though he suffers from acute respiratory disease.

He was charged with stealing the US Navy secrets and violating visa regulations of the US.

