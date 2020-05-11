Iran's ambassador urges EU to take practical measures in support of JCPOA

As the founders of the European Union have reiterated that the union was set up to strengthen multilateralism, ensure common interests and resolve regional and international disputes and crises, world's current situation is a sign of propriety of this goal-setting, he said.

Referring to the motto of the Croatian government during its rotating presidency of the EU; 'Strong European Union in a world full of challenges', he said that Iran has always supported realization of a strong EU in world full of challenges and appreciates the important role of the rotating president in this respect.

The envoy slammed US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, saying that EU's role in supporting the international role was positive. But the single voice should turn into single action in line with its implementation.

It's only in that case the European Union can be a reliable mainstay for diplomacy, peace and cooperation in the world, Esmaeili reiterated.

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman, for his part, said during the video conference that peace and security in the Middle East is significant for Croatia and it will support any initiative in the field.

"I believe peace has no replacement. Respecting each other and international commitments are very important and we are duty-bound to reinforce peace processes," he said.

8072**1430

