Veep: No way for boosting production except promoting non-oil exports

Addressing a session on 'ways for promoting economic ties with neighboring states and supporting exporters' late on Monday, he highlighted significance of non-oil exports, saying, "If we seeking a surge in production, we should consider non-oil exports as the most important factor in reinforcing domestic production.

"To boost domestic production, we need to look for foreign markets to supply domestic products, as local markets are limited," he said.

"With an unprecedented drop in oil prices, we need to focus on non-oil exports in order to meet the country's foreign exchange needs, so that we do not have to worry about importing basic goods in 2020," he reiterated.

Stressing that the 15 neighboring countries and other countries including China and India as well as Eurasia members should be considered as the most important export targets, Jahangiri called on Foreign Ministry and other relevant institutes to create necessary infrastructure for the development of exports to these countries by strengthening economic diplomacy and concentrating on target countries.

Jahangiri further stressed the need to devise a support package for exports, noting that a comprehensive and accurate export-oriented package should be developed to encourage exporters of non-oil products.

The official also called on the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade to identify the 20 export targets and raise them at a meeting of the Supreme Non-Oil Export Council in coordination with Foreign Ministry in a bid to create necessary groundwork for development of exports to these countries.

