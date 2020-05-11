Official: ICESCO to hold extraordinary meeting on COVID19 endemic

Secretary General of ICESCO commission Gholam Reza Karimi referred to COVID19 and its impact on educational process in schools, saying the meeting will discuss ways to minimize the effects of virus to address the issue at educational level.

He added that education ministers of 54 Islamic countries including Iran will participate in the event which is slated to be held on May 14.

Participants will present their measures ad initiatives over the last two month with regard to managing education in time of coronavirus outbreak.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected millions of people across the world.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish