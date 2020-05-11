Zarif: Iran-US prisoner swap needs no talk

Rapporteur of Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Hossein Naqavi-Hosseini elaborated on the details of Monday meeting of the commission and quoted Zarif as saying Iran’s efforts are in line with establishing unity and reinforcing Afghanistan central government and the recent accident has been used as a tool by enemies of Iran and Afghanistan.

Referring to Sirus Asgari, Iranian scientist who was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and was infected with COVID-19 in prison, Zarif said he has been exonerated and will return to Iran if his COVID19 test is negative.

He added that Asgari has been released but he has problem for living in the United States.

Asgari is a professor of metallurgy at Sharif University, Tehran, who was detained in the US and has been kept in Alexandria prison since March 10 though he suffers from acute respiratory disease.

He was charged with stealing the US Navy secrets and violating visa regulations of the US.

Zarif also expressed regret over recent accident in the Persian Gulf and condoled with families of the martyrs, he added.

Iranian foreign minister said Iran is after removing tensions in the region and will spare no efforts with this regard, Naqavi Hosseini said.

Zarif said his nine-page letter to UN Secretary General revealed violations and illegal acts of the Unites States and Europe.

Iran has always called for returning to nuclear deal and implementing P5+1 commitments, Zarif was quoted as saying.

Iran has made operational 36th article of the JCPOA and has announced that it will implement its commitments if other parties return to the deal, he added.

Americans are trying to block lifting arms embargo on Iran which is against international commitments, foreign minister said.

US cannot refer to JCPOA since it had withdrawn from the deal, Zarif said, adding that all efforts have been made to prevent US from creating problems for Iran.

Referring to the important role of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Zarif said "we are slowly approaching the end of limitation", including the arms embargo after five years, Iran missile sanctions after eight years, and the end of monitoring nuclear activities after 10 years and Iran will achieve important privileges.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish