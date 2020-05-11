Rouhani: Iran always standing with Iraqi people, gov’t

Rouhani made the remarks in a phone conversation with new Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

He congratulated Al-Kadhimi for his election as Iraq's new premier, and expressed happiness for assigning a person who is aware of the recent developments in Iraq.

The Iranian president added that independence, political stability, national sovereignty and integration of Iraq is important for Iran

He also hoped for promoting Tehran-Baghdad more than ever.

"We must be aware of conspirators who have targeted interests of Iraq and regional countries," President Rouhani noted.

Stressing the importance of maintaining security, peace and stability in the region, the Iranian president said as we proved in fighting Daesh that "we are standing by Iraqi nation, now we will stand with Iraq in line with its progress".

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani underlined developing trade cooperation between two countries.

He emphasized establishing trade interactions through land borders, activating border markets and implementing agreements such as oil pipeline, Shalamche railways and dredging Arvand River.

Pointing to the outbreak of coronavirus in Muslim countries and the need to exchange information and knowledge, President Rouhani voiced Iran’s readiness for presenting any aid to Iraq for fighting the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Al-Kadhimi described Iran as a friend and brother, saying Iran’s assistance as a key regional state in establishing stability and security in Iraq and especially in fighting Daesh will not be forgotten.

He called for reinforcing relations with Iran in all fields.

Referring to sensitive situation in the region and the world, Al-Kadhimi said problems will be solved with wisdom.

He said reopening borders and resuming interactions will develop economic ties.

