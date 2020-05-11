May 11, 2020, 2:52 PM
Official: COVID19 kills 45 more Iranians in past 24 hours

Tehran, May 11, IRNA - Head of Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that some 45 more Iranians died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 87,422 people out of a total of 109,286 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, but, unfortunately, the total number of deaths reached 6,685.

Jahanpour said that 1,683 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 45 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,703 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 601,324 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

