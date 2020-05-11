Russian senior diplomat describes JCPOA as masterpiece of diplomacy

“The majority of states are of a different view. They believe that #JCPOA was a masterpiece of diplomacy, a major contribution to strengthening the global #nonproliferation regime,” Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

“In the #IAEA Board of Governors US is practically in total isolation on this topic,” he added.

Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif earlier wrote a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to elaborate on the US violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, demanding the international body to safeguard its reputation.

Zarif wrote to Guterres that the US withdrew from the JCPOA on May 8, 2018, and restored all the sanctions that had been removed by the deal, which was a basic violation of the JCPOA, which is an overt violation of the UNSC Resolution 2231. Withdrawing from the deal and restoring the sanctions make the US accountable before the UN charted and international human rights.

The US violated UNSC Resolution 2231 that was confirmed with consensus on January 20, 2015. The UN should at once do its duty and make the US accountable for blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law, which will tarnish the UN’s credibility.

Although Trump claimed at that time that the sanctions reimposed on Iran on November 5, 2018, has targeted the government of the Islamic Republic, they were imposed solely for dividing people and the government to bring the nation to their knees and lead uprising against the government.

