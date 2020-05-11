Russian scholar terms Trump’s withdrawal from JCPOA as strategic mistake

Speaking to IRNA, Khomenco said Trump has never thought that Iran could resist to the US pressures and in fact made strategic mistake.

He said that withdrawal from JCPOA has turned the US into violator of international law and norms, adding that such behavior is unbecoming for a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

It also indicates Trump’s gaucherie with regard to international law and administrative affairs, he noted.

Unlike the US, Iran in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) acted wisely and gave proper response to Washington’s provocative measures

He said that Iran’s decision to reduce commitments under the JCPOA did not reduce nuclear activities and showed that Tehran will not remain silent toward White House lawbreaking.

Two years after US withdrawal, Trump has not been able to reach his anti-Iran aims and to stop Iran missile program, Khomenco said adding that Iran missile program has nothing to do with JCPOA.

Washington is not a JCPOA party so it can not refer to JCPOA’s articles and UNSC 2231 resolution.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message referred to the second anniversary of the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, saying lawless bullying threatens international peace and security.

Although Trump claimed at that time that the sanctions reimposed on Iran on November 5, 2018, has targeted the government of the Islamic Republic, they were imposed solely for dividing people and the government to bring the nation to their knees and lead uprising against the government.

US president withdrew unilaterally from the July 2015 JCPOA signed by Iran and the six world powers including US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany.

