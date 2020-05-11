19 Navy personnel killed, 15 others injured in accident to Navy frigate (UPDATED)

The statement said that those injured are in satisfactory conditions.

Rescue and relief operations began soon after the incident and the injured persons were evacuated and sent to medical centers, the statement said.

The accident happened to the "Konarak" vessel during a military drill in the waters of Jask Port in southern Iran.

Expert investigations are underway about the cause of the incident, the statement said, asking everyone to avoid raising speculations.

