Iran Air to resume flights to the Netherlands after 2-month recess

Flight to the Netherlands takes place on Thursday every week from Imam Khomeini International Airport to Amsterdam with the permission from the Ministry of Health and the National Aviation Authority and full compliance with health protocols, Iran Air Public Relations said.

The flights depart at 8:45 a.m. on Thursdays every week from Imam Khomeini Airport and it arrives at Amsterdam Airport at 12 noon local time.

The flight leaves Amsterdam Airport at 14:00 local time on the same day and it arrives at Imam Khomeini Airport at 9:55 p.m.

It was on March 2019 that the outbreak of the corona virus in the world became the main reason for Iran Air's flight recess to European countries.

