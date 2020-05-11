May 11, 2020, 12:14 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83783580
0 Persons

Tags

Iran unearths 64.2 million tons of iron ore a year

Iran unearths 64.2 million tons of iron ore a year

Tehran, May 11, IRNA – The statistics published by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization's (IMIDRO) shows that Iran’s 10 big mines and mining industries unearthed 64.2 million tons of iron ore in the previous Iranian yeas (ended on March 20).

The statistics show that the 10 iron producers excavation reached 64,274,983 tons. Also production of iron ore concentrate reached 33,008,275 tons last year.

According to the same statistics, Gohar Zamin excavated 17,247,459 tons of iron ore (26.8% of the total) and Golhohar produced 16,011,720 tons of concentrate iron ore (48.5% of total) to be the top producers.

According to Iran's 20-Year National Vision Plan adopted to be carried out until the Iranian year of 1404 (2025), Iran has the goal to produce 55 million tons of steel, which needs 160 million tons of concentrate iron ore.

Iran is now the 10th steel producer in the world with 27 million tons a year.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 4 =