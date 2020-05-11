Rouhani calls for anti-coronavirus cooperation in letter to Kuwaiti Emir

Mohammad Irani handed in the letter to Khaled al-Jarallah on Sunday.

According to Kuwaiti media, in the letter, President Rouhani has called for the cooperation of the countries in fighting the coronavirus epidemic.

In the meeting between the Iranian ambassador and the Kuwaiti deputy foreign minister, issues concerning the regional and international developments, especially efforts made to fight the coronavirus epidemic, were discussed.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 86,143 people out of a total of 107,603 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered while unfortunately, the total number of deaths reached 6,640.

In Kuwait, 8,668 people have been infected with the virus, from whom 58 have lost their lives.

