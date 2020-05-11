12 injured personnel of an Iranian Navy frigate hospitalized following incident  

Mehran Amini told IRNA that soon after the incident 10 ambulances were dispatched to Haft-e Tir dock to take the injured personnel to hospital.

He said that one of the Navy personnel died and three of 16 personnel hospitalized were discharged.

Two of the injured personnel were admitted to the ICU of the hospital, Amini said.

According to the Public Relations of the 1st Maritime District of Navy of Iranian Army in Bandar Abbas, one Iranian was martyred and a number of others injured during a military drill in Iran's territorial waters on Sunday.

The accident happened to the "Konarak" vessel in this area in the waters of Jask Port in southern Iran, according to a statement release.

An investigation has been launched to explore the cause of the accident by experts.

More details of the accident will follow, the statement said.

