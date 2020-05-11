Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 11

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: West doesn’t want its virus failures to be seen

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Sunday the United States and the Europeans do not want their failures in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak to be seen.

- Swiss trade channel inadequate to meet Iran’s demands: Envoy

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations said the much-publicized Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) will not suffice in meeting Iran's needs at the time of sanctions.

- Rouhani congratulates Kadhimi for appointment as Iraq’s PM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Mustafa al-Kadhimi for his appointment as Iraq’s new prime minster, expressing hope the two neighbors would expand relations in all fields during his tenure.

- West has failed in global coronavirus fight

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday Western countries have failed to manage the coronavirus crisis even though they had enough time to prepare themselves for the outbreak.

- Syria clashes kill 22 in highest toll since truce: Monitor

Clashes in northwest Syria have killed 22 army troops and terrorists in the highest such death toll since the start of a two-month-old ceasefire there, a monitor says.

- Mazaheri chosen as best goalkeeper at ACL2016 team

Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri from Iran has been chosen as the best goalkeeper of the AFC Champions League 2016.

In a poll conducted by the-afc.com, 64 percent of participants voted the Iranian goalkeeper.

- Doc features big price Iranian health workers paying as corona rules

A new film has been produced at Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) exploring the big price doctors and medical staff are paying during the coronavirus turmoil in the country.

- No blacklist in Iran football team: Dragan Skocic

Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic says that the door is open for all players and there is any blacklist in his team.

- Satellite launch marks enemies’ intelligence defeat: military chief

Iran’s enemies, specially the United States, have suffered a big intelligence defeat after the recent successful launch of an Iranian satellite into orbit, says Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri.

- Iran capital market value rises to $220 billion: SEO

Total market capitalization of four bourses in Iran reached 35,215 trillion rials ($220 billion) in mid- April.

- Trade with Persian Gulf states tops $21 billion

Iran’s non-oil commercial exchanges with Persian Gulf Arab states, including Iraq, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, hit $21.5 billion in the last Iranian year that ended on March 19, 2020.

- Western failure to properly handle viral outbreak outlined

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said western infatuation with the material world is to be blamed for their crisis management, social philosophy and moral failures, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

