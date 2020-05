"If we do not take necessary precaution and calculation vis-a-vis the rivals by keeping up with standards of the products, we will have problems and lose the markets," he said

"Lack of attention to standards is harmful for exports. It damages our reputation in the global markets," Ansari said.

Keeping up with standards of the products will ensure reputation of Iranian goods securing the target markets vis-a-vis the competitors, he added.



