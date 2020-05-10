Syrians should determine their own future: FM Spox

Mousavi said the three countries will do this by setting up de-escalation zones, establishing Constitution Committee and pursuing the process of dialogue and national reconciliation.

He further rejected claims of some media outlets about the decision of the guarantor states on the Astana Process regarding the future of the Syrian government, describing it baseless.

Reiterating that it is only the Syrian people who will decide about their future, the type of government and their rulers, he said that Iran has always stood by the Syrian government and people to fight terrorism and will continue to do so in future.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish