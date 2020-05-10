Call of Iran Int’l University Theatre Fest published

After studying the background of the festival in the past, the secretariat has tried to gather its positive points.

Education and research on social responsibility, maintaining cooperation with scientific societies, university theater centers, and all students and professors are among the priorities of the event.

According to its official website, the festival is aimed at presenting the best university theaters in the national and international arena and appreciation of the Artwork’s creators in this field, the presence of university theater activists in various sections of the Festival, the growth and prosperity of production and performing university theaters through the interactions among creators, connoisseurs, and audiences of University Theater and promote the knowledge and the circulation of productions of high artistic value, capable of contributing to the formation and cultural growth of a mature critical conscience in University Theater.

