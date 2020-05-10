9th group of Iranian nationals return home from India

The Iranian nationals were transferred by plane.

A large number of products, including drug and medical equipment, donated by Indian Zoroastrians were also transported through this flight to Iran.

The Iranian nationals’ transfer has been made upon the Iranian embassy’s coordination and cooperation.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message appreciated Zoroastrians for sending anti-COVID-19 aid to Iran, saying they have remained faithful to Iran.

“The Parsis of India—Zoroastrians whose ancestors long ago emigrated to India—has remained ever faithful in their love for Iran,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish