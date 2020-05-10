25 ships unloading fundamental goods in Iranian ports

Also, 23 ships are waiting for berthing at the ports to discharge their cargoes which are over one million ton in weight, Mohammad Rastad told a press conference.

At his remarks, the official talked of the coronavirus pandemic which has caused a decrease in global trade exchange.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic across the world, activities in Iranian borders have not stopped as the country follows social distancing rules, he added.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected over 4.1 million people across the world and killed over 280,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is over 6,600.

1483**2050

