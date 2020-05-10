President Rouhani congratulates Iraq's new PM on election

"I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on your election as the new Prime Minister of Iraq, the message reads.

"I hope that by relying on the Almighty and following the guidelines of Islam and with regard to the historical and long-standing relations between the two neighboring and Muslim countries, cooperation and relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq would further deepen in all fields of mutual interest for both nations and establishing peace and stability in the region under Your Excellency’s support and the work of the elected government," Presidential office's website quoted President Rouhani as saying.

“I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the Republic of Iraq prosperity and felicity,” he added.

The Iraqi Parliament on Wednesday evening gave a vote of confidence to al-Kadhemi and 15 members of his cabinet ministers from 19 proposed personalities for the ministerial posts. Some 233 out of 329 lawmakers were present in the meeting of the Iraqi parliament. Four candidates for the ministerial post failed to get the vote of confidence.

After the vote of confidence, al-Kadhemi officially became prime minister of Iraq.

Iraq and Iran enjoy good neighborly relations and have about 1,600 km of common border areas.

