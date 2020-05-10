Iran to export coronavirus diagnostic kits

According to Iran's vice-president for science and technology office, some knowledge enterprises started to work on the kits and now midway through the fight on the virus, Iran is able to meet the domestic needs and also export the kits.

Mehdi Ghalenoei said one country to test Iranian kits is Pakistan that has given them to one of its best medical centers to be tested. Two kinds of kits, i.e. IGG and IGM, have been sent to Pakistan.

He said Iranian kits have also been sent to the Philippines, adding, "India, Nigeria, and Armenia have also requested to buy the kits but due to the limitation on borders and airports, it has become difficult to send samples."

Qatar, Georgia, and Syria will be added to the target countries soon, he said, adding that Iran is trying to encourage Turkey to buy the kits as well.

Last week, 40,000 serological test kits to Germany.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish