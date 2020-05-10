Official: COVID-19 kills 51 more people in Iran

Jahanpour said that 1,383 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 51 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,675 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 586,699 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish