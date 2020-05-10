May 10, 2020, 3:04 PM
Official: COVID-19 kills 51 more people in Iran

Tehran, May 10, IRNA - Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that some 51 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 86,143 people out of a total of 107,603 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered while unfortunately, the total number of deaths reached 6,640.

Jahanpour said that 1,383 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 51 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,675 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 586,699 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

