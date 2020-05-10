Supreme Leader: West failed in management, social philosophy and moral during pandemic

In a video call with the National Anti-Coronavirus Headquarters on Sunday morning, the Supreme Leader thanked the officials for their round-the-clock efforts in different cultural-social, medical, sanitary, scientific, management, and service-providing fields to fight the virus.

He said that Iranians made a brilliant performance with their potent and patiently behavior and manifested the Iranian-Islamic culture, expressing condolences to all those who lost their loved ones because of the pandemic.

To be updated...

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish