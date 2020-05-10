May 10, 2020, 3:11 PM
Supreme Leader: West failed in management, social philosophy and moral during pandemic

Tehran, May 10, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the West has failed in management, social philosophy, and moral spheres in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video call with the National Anti-Coronavirus Headquarters on Sunday morning, the Supreme Leader thanked the officials for their round-the-clock efforts in different cultural-social, medical, sanitary, scientific, management, and service-providing fields to fight the virus.

He said that Iranians made a brilliant performance with their potent and patiently behavior and manifested the Iranian-Islamic culture, expressing condolences to all those who lost their loved ones because of the pandemic.

To be updated...

