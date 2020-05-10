Women political leaders ask for Iran sanctions ease

Iran's Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar wrote a letter last month to the international women leaders about the effect of the US sanctions on Iran's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, expressed regret in her reply to Ebtekar for the social and economic pressure Iranian families have suffered after the outbreak of COVID-19.

She promised to raise the issue with the UN Secretary-General and in G20 online conference and to demand the lifting of sanctions which has undermined the capability of countries in fighting the coronavirus.

Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program Maimunah Mohd Sharif, too, replied to Ebtekar and said that she would try to raise the demand to lift sanctions.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program, thanked Ebtekar for sending the letter and expressed regret for the effects of coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

She also extended her sympathy to Iranian people and government and said that in cooperation with UN chief she would brief all governments on the difficulties Iran is suffering in importing medicine and the equipment necessary to fight the virus.

Ebtekar wrote in her letter last month that all military conflicts and operations around the world must stop and the sanctions should unconditionally be lifted so that local, national, and international activists can help families reduce the social and economic impact of the outbreak by providing them with medical equipment and services.

She also underlined that Iran was dealing with the harshest sanctions ever during the coronavirus pandemic, which not only limited its economic growth and capacity to manage social and vocational needs but also hindered the flow of medical supplies and medicine.

Ebtekar stressed that Iranian women are struggling in the frontline of the fight against the virus in medical centers, in the families protecting their loved ones from the pandemic and in the entrepreneurship field by producing protective equipment like masks and gowns.

The United States has continued to impose its so-called "maximum pressure" against Iranians despite the coronavirus pandemic wrecking the lives and livelihoods around the globe, defying requests by many international leaders and heads of governments to lift the pressure.

