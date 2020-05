Armin Tohidi and Mojtaba Zaghari were members of the 26-person authorship group of Environmental performance of feed additives in livestock supply chains.

The aim of the book is to help reduce the environment of impacts of additives in livestock food. The book provides instructions for that purpose from A to Z.

The two Iranian professors had a role in chapters regarding ionophore, enzymes, Prebiotic, and methane reduction.

