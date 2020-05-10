Milak border terminal is active under sanitary protocols

Teymur Baqeri told IRNA that the normal passenger traffic from the terminal on Iran-Afghanistan has been prohibited and only the citizens of the two countries are allowed to return to their home state.

However, the goods transportation is allowed, Baqeri said, adding that in Farvardin month (March 20–April 19) 80,027 tons of goods, mostly including cement, vegetable, gasoline, diesel fuel, and food, were exported to Afghanistan from Milak border terminal.

1503 tons of goods have been transported from Afghanistan to Chabahar port through the terminal in Farvardin month, showing a 400 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the official.

He also said that the Mirjaveh border crossing has been closed since late February due to coronavirus outbreak, but the officials were in talks with Pakistani counterparts to secure transportation of goods.

9416**2050

