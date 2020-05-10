Iranian movie wins best short film in IndieFEST in US

The story of the movie happens after the death of Leila and strange loves, …

The IndieFEST Film Awards started work in 2008 to support independent filmmakers. The closing and awards ceremony was held on May 5 in California.

Also, Cradle of Silence, by Mosfata Mehraban, is to be shown in Jehlum Film Festival in India on May 10.

Cradle of Silence, by Mostafa Mehraban

The film focuses on Rasoul that should deliver a bassinet to the wife of his friend who has been killed in the war. Rasoul’s wife Laya wants to go to war with him but he escaped her request with the excuse that he is to deliver the bassinet to his friend’s wife.

9417**2050

