US analyst terms Iran’s military power as "nightmare" of White House hardliners

US veteran journalist Gordon Duff said in an exclusive interview with IRNA that the reasons why the US is concerned about Iran’s ability to buy conventional arms is that the US fears from Iran rebuilding its air force. With three or four dozens Russian SU 35 aircraft, Iran would have a credible air defense capability and a high speed platform for delivering ordnance.”

“With sea power and missiles, this additional capability would eliminate a key weakness,” he added.

“American pilots have never faced an air to air enemy since Vietnam, meaning no American pilots have any experience with air combat.”

“This weakness, the US having an air force used only for bombing occupied countries or increasingly dependent on drones, is the US weakness,” US analyst said.

“Pompeo says that he is concerned that Russia and China can "sell significant conventional weapon systems to the Iranians in October,” he added.

Elaborating on the US concerns about arms sale to Iran, Duff said: “With Iran's missiles proven to be among the best in the world, the biggest concerns Pompeo and Esper should have are long since proven.”

“Iran can destroy Israel or Saudi Arabia or an American naval flotilla, even will into the Indian Ocean and do so without Russia or China,” he reiterated.

In response to a question regarding US Secretary of State’s claim that the US is part of Iran nuclear deal, he said: “Orwell called this "doublespeak" in 1984. Lewis Carroll in Behind the Looking Glass deals with similar issues of mental aberration, where up is down and down is up.”

“The senseless and insane rhetoric out of Washington that puzzles Iran and so many other nations has a far more devastating impact on Americans as Trump now predicts up to a quarter million dead, which he sees as a "good thing" though entirely due to his incompetence or complicity,” he noted.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has recently claimed that the US is still a participant to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and requests an extension of Iran’s arms embargo based on the Article 11 of the Resolution.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

Russia, China, as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have made clear that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. They reiterated that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

