Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 10

- Zarif: UN should hold US accountable for violating JCPOA

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday urged the United Nations to hold the United States accountable for violating its duties under the 2015 nuclear deal from which it withdrew two years ago.

- Iran sends homegrown COVID-19 test kits to several countries

Iran has sent 40,000 COVID-19 test kits to several countries to help them in their fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday.

- Iran warns of US unilateral actions in world

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi warned of the United States’ unilateral actions in the world, stressing that “multilateralism is under fire precisely when we need it most”.

- Bourse breaks through 1 million mark

Iran’s main stock index broke through the 1 million point mark for the first time on Saturday, extending the record highs reached as the benchmark more than doubled since Iran’s first recorded Covid-19 case.

- US sets up new military base in Syria’s oil-rich Dayr al-Zawr: Report

The United States has reportedly established a new military base in Syria’s oil-rich eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr after bringing in reinforcements to the war-torn Arab country.

- Iran’s Khadem to Participate at FIDE Online Steinitz Memorial

Sarasadat Khademalsharieh will represent Iran at the FIDE Online Steinitz Memorial.

- Lebanese publisher Dar Al Hadaek acquires rights to Persian book “The Boxer”

Dar Al Hadaek, a Lebanese publishing house specialized in publishing and distributing Arabic children’s books and magazines has purchased the rights to the Arabic-language version of Iranian writer and illustrator Hassan Musavi’s acclaimed story, “The Boxer”.

- Iran's Beiranvand shortlisted for AFC Player of the Year 2020

Persepolis and Iran national football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has been shortlisted for the AFC Player of the Year 2020.

- Zarif writes to UN chief on U.S. violation of nuclear deal, UN Charter

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has elaborated on the US violation of the 2015 nuclear deal and gross violation of the United Nations Charter in a continuous manner.

- TSE’s best day in 53 years

After tumbling near psychological levels in two successive sessions, the benchmark of TSE made history on Saturday to comfortably climb above 1,000,000 points.

- Tehran corona hospitalizations decline

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized in Tehran Province has continued to fall, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said.

- Any new UN ban would contradict commitments made to Iran

In a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed that any new sanctions or restrictions by the UN Security Council would be against fundamental commitments made to Iran within the existing UN resolutions.

