May 10, 2020, 12:04 AM
Iranian FM aide confers with Ansarullah spox

Tehran, May 9, IRNA -- Iranian Foreign Ministry's senior aide for political affairs, Ali Asghar Khaji discussed fair political agreement as well as the way out of Yemen's crisis with Ansarullah spokesman at a video conference late Saturday.

The virtual meeting took place between Khaji and spokesman of Yemen's Ansarallah Movement Mohammed Abdessalam in continuation of Iran's consultations on Yemen.

In this conversation, Khaji maintained that the solution to the Yemeni crisis as a political agreement based on the cessation of war, complete removal of the air, sea and land siege on the country and the resumption of the Yemeni-Yemeni talks.

Abdessalam, for his part, appreciated Iran's humanitarian aid and political and spiritual support to Yemeni people, voicing Yemen National Salvation Government's readiness for concluding a fair political agreement.

