Iraq keen on best ties with Iran: PM

Noting that his country will never be a crossing point or headquarters for terrorism or a place to attack another country and the arena for resolving disputes, the new premier stressed Iraq's interest in the best ties with Iran and all neighboring states in such a way that the interests of the two neighboring nations and the stability and security of the region are ensured.

Iran's Ambassador Iraj Masjedi, for his part, congratulated Al-Kazemi for winning parliament's vote of confidence and wished success for his new cabinet.

He also called for boosting bilateral relations and strengthening mutual cooperation in all arenas.

