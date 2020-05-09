Talks underway to reopen Shalamcheh trade border

In a meeting with the Iraqi Basra delegation, deputy head of investment and business development of Arvand Free Trade Zone Organization said that following spread of coronavirus, Shalamcheh trade border was closed on March 7, 2020 and export of goods from this border crossing were stopped.

Seyyed Ali Mousavi added that during this period, the goods needed by Iraq were exported via sea and through the port of Khorramshahr.

In order to reopen Shalamcheh trade border, implementation of health protocols such as the establishment of disinfection facilities and sanitizing this border for the movement of machinery and manpower are emphasized, and necessary coordination with relevant authorities have already been made, as Shalamcheh trade border will soon resume economic activities, he said.

During the meeting, Iraqi side also highlighted significance of friendly economic relations, urging enhancement of economic and political ties between the two countries.

Arvand Free Trade Zone with an area of ​​37,400 hectares in the northwest of Persian Gulf includes Abadan, Khorramshahr and Minoshahr (Minoo Island) is located at the confluence of the two rivers Arvand and Karun in Khuzestan province.

This region located near Iraq and Kuwait is of special importance thanks to its suitable capacities such as road, rail, sea and air transportation.

