Iran-Iraq trade exchange underway by observing health protocols

Speaking to a local Kurdish TV channel, Javad Karimi said Tamarchin, Bashmaq and Parvizkhan borders have resumed activities by observing health protocols.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and the critical conditions on February 21, trade and customs activities were suspended, he added.

Referring to the importance of continuing trade activities and the need to basic items, he said Iranian and Kurdish officials prevented half of trade activities.

Karimi noted that health protocols are all based on WHO regulations and Customs union standards.

Iranian official said there is no concern with regard to disinfecting trade consignments in markets and customs and all staff are equipped with heath equipment.

He went on to say that no suspected cases have so far been reported at border areas and customs.

He also expressed the hope for resumption of customs activities in south and center of Iraq.

