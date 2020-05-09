Zarif: Humanity defeats COVID19, US economic terrorism

Zarif wrote on his Twitter account that today is 'Honoring Philanthropists Day' in our calendar. Charity is an ancient tradition of the Iranian nation."

"Over Ramadan, poor people aided with empathy and millions of masks/disinfectants supplied. Humanity defeats Covid19 and US Economic Terrorism," he added.

Zarif also attached to his tweet some pictures of Iranians working in voluntary groups to produce medical equipment like masks and provide food supplies for the people in need.

The United States continues to maintain its harsh sanctions against Iranians despite the coronavirus pandemic and global demand to lift the limitations to ease the flow of medical needs to Iran.

The 15th day of Ramdan month which coincides with the anniversary of Imam Hassan's birth has been named "National Day of Honoring Philanthropists" in the Iranian calendar.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish