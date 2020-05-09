Iranian children, young adults awarded in Bulgarian painting competition

According to the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, 15 Iranian children, and adolescents, including eight members of the Cultural and Artistic Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, received honorary diplomas from the 21st International Painting Competition which was held with the free theme in Nova Zagora, Bulgaria in 2019.

The participants had submitted 3,218 works from 39 countries over the world.

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

3266**2050