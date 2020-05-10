Iranian selected member of Jury of US Free Speech Film Festival

International Free Speech Film Festival 2020 selected Hooman Naderi Iranian writer, director, and editor, as member of the Jury of the film festival.

Naderi, PhD student in art research at the Azad University of Isfahan, author and director of the short film "I am Zalem" and author, director and editor of the research documentary "From Siavash's Mourning to Taziyeh".

One FREE SPEECH AWARD-winning film is selected each year and showcased in perpetuity on www.AmericanINSIGHT.org.

In addition, the winning filmmaker is interviewed on camera, and their film is featured on the FREE SPEECH NEWSFEED, the FREE SPEECH BLOG, and all of American INSIGHT’s social media outlets throughout the year.

