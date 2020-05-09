Trend of COVID19-infected patients in Tehran declining, official says

In the last few weeks, the number of hospitalized patients, clients, and ICU admissions, as well as deaths from the deadly virus has been decreasing, but the statistics in Tehran can still be significant, he added.

Zones with white coronavirus prevalence are scheduled to be examined in five days. If they are declared white, they are valid for two weeks, and then it is evaluated, he further noted.

Earlier on Friday, Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said that some 55 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 83,837 people out of a total of 104,691 infected with the coronavirus have recovered while the total number of deaths reached 6,541.

