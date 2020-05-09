Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 9

** IRAN DAILY

- Lavrov: US ‘illegal’ sanctions hamper Iran’s fight against coronavirus pandemic

Russia voiced “complete solidarity” with Iran in the face of US sanctions which have targeted Tehran’s ongoing battle against the new coronavirus.

- Envoy: Iranians’ exemplary strong solidarity is vital in fighting coronavirus

The high sense of unity and solidarity among Iranian people has been important in the country’s fight against the new coronavirus, said the Iranian ambassador to Brazil.

- President Rouhani inaugurates copper projects

President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated four big copper industry projects in Kerman Province via a video conference on Thursday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- What is behind pullout of patriots?

The U.S. is pulling two Patriot missile batteries and some fighter aircraft out of Saudi Arabia, an American official said Thursday, amid tensions between the kingdom and the Trump administration over oil production.

- Iraq won’t be used as launching ground against others: New PM

Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi says his country will never allow outsiders to use the Arab country’s territory for any act of aggression against others.

- No green light for Premier League to restart yet

Britain’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has warned that the Premier League does not yet have the ‘green light’ to resume but restated the government’s hope that the season can be completed.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Fajr Intl. Film Festival cancels 2020 edition over coronavirus

The Fajr International Film Festival, Iran’s major film event, has canceled the 38th edition over the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival’s president said on Thursday.

- Sara Khadem returns to Iran national chess team

Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, also known as Sara Khadem, who had announced her retirement from Iran national chess tea, has returned to the national team.

- Iran’s handicraft exports hit $427m in 11 months

Iran exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19).

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Non-oil trade declines 27%

Iran’s foreign non-oil trade stood at $3.58 billion in the month ending April 19, indicating a 27% decline compared with the same period of last year.

- Bourse set for bigger role in economy

Iran’s capital market made available 2,650 trillion rials ($16.5 billion) in funds for the government and listed companies in the last fiscal year (March 2019-20).

- Strong quake jolts Tehran, sparks panic

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Damavand city in Tehran Province in the early hours of Friday, with tremors felt as far as the capital and Alborz and Mazandaran provinces, causing some residents to flee their homes.

