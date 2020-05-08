Iran envoy confers with Croatian Grand Mufti

Parviz Esmaeili hailed Grand Mufti's desirable planning and management in preserving Muslims health and observing health principle, saying that making optimal use of virtual space for promoting spiritual activities and cultural communication is a valuable experience for religious undertaking.

Grand Mufti, for his part, hailed close contact between Iran's Embassy to the country and Meshihat of Islamic Community in Croatia.

Referring to extensive arrangements for saving Muslims' health in the country against coronavirus, he said that of the Muslims, only three have been infected with the disease and one has died of the virus.

The Grand Mufti of Croatia stressed that if the situation normalizes, holding of the International Holy Qur'an Competition in Zagreb will be on the agenda of Meshihat of Islamic Community.

