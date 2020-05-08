Rouhani urges producing coronavirus test kits fit for exports

After listening to a report on the country's situation on fighting coronavirus, way of screening and implementation of health protocols by Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki late on Friday, he appreciated medical personnel for their efforts in containing the disease, saying that all relevant institutes are duty-bound for cooperation with Health Ministry in executing health guidelines so that all businesses will resume operation.

The chief executive also stressed the need for effective information dissemination and public awareness, urging continued implementation of all health protocols until complete break of the chain of coronavirus spread.

Rouhani also called on health minister to review necessary issues and present in next Sunday session of National Coronavirus Taskforce to make necessary decisions in this respect.

Iran’s fatalities from the novel coronavirus crossed 6,500, as the national tally of confirmed cases topped 104,000, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

The death toll rose to 6,541, up by 55 on Friday and the number of infections reached 104,691, up by 1,556 from the previous day, he added.

The health official noted that some 1,556 new coronavirus cases were identified in the past 24 hours.

