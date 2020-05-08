Zarif praises Zoroastrians COVID-19 package for Iranians

“The Parsis of India—Zoroastrians whose ancestors long ago emigrated to India—have remained ever faithful in their love for Iran,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

“Grateful for their #Covid19 package for Iranians,” he added.

“We also sent 40,000 advanced Iran-made test kits to #Germany, #Turkey and others,” he noted.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the Iranian government and nation will never forget friends of tough times.

He named many friendly countries which rushed to help Iran following Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s Twitter message and telephone conversation, as well as efforts made by the Iranian embassies.

Apart from aides from China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France and the UK, financial assistance and medical equipment have also been received from Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan Republic and Russia, Mousavi said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi referred to phone calls between Iranian foreign minister and his counterparts and with international organizations as other measures taken to attract medical and health aid and also consular assistance on lifting border limitations.

