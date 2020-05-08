May 8, 2020, 10:32 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83780316
0 Persons

Tags

Zarif, Borrell discuss regional, int'l developments

Zarif, Borrell discuss regional, int'l developments

Tehran, May 8, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell in a phone conversation late on Friday shared views on the latest regional and international developments.

According to Foreign Ministry's Information Dissemination Department, they also discussed JCPOA and fighting coronavirus in the world.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 11 =