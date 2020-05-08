17% increase in gold ingot production envisaged in Iran

Talking to IRNA on Friday, Omid Emami added that last year, gold bullion production in these units stood at 1,139 kilograms while 1,333 kilograms have been targeted for 2020.

This year, designated as the Year of Surge in Production', all sectors are expected to experience growth and iron ore is projected to see a 19% increase this year compared to the figure for last year, he said.

According to Emami, production of iron ore at IMIDRO's mines will reach 75 million tons, up from 62.5 million ton last year.

There are 10,404 licensed mines across the country, of which 5,600 are active.

Mouteh Gold Mine, located in Isfahan Province, is owned by Iran Minerals Production and Supply Company.

Zarshouran Gold Mine is located 35 kilometers from Takab in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan is Iran and Middle East's richest gold deposit.

8072**2050

